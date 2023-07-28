Slightly less heat Friday, but still hot

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more heat to be around today, though it will be a bit more tolerable as highs should only near 100. No heat advisories are in effect. Enjoy it, because the heat builds this weekend into early next week as highs near 105.

There are some signs we could see our high pressure system decrease in intensity for the second half of the week. This may allow some small rain chances for next weekend. We'll hope for it, because drought continues to increase. We need the rain.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather