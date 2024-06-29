Slightly hotter weather approaching

25 WEATHER — Actual temperatures should avoid 100° by a close margin tomorrow, but of course the heat index will still be over 105° during parts of the afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning will expire for our northern counties this evening, and will be replaced with a Heat Advisory that will continue through tomorrow. The Heat Advisory that already exists for the rest of the region will be carried through at least tomorrow as well. There is a slim chance for a speck of a shower or storm in the Brazos Valley for Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail through the week as temperatures creep up a bit more. Highs will be in the triple-digits from Monday through Friday. It is possible that some Excessive Heat Warnings could return to parts of Central Texas. The weather should be quiet for Independence Day, but some spotty showers and storms will become possible on Friday and into the weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather