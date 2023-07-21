Slightly cooler tomorrow with a chance of an isolated storm

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory has been issued for Waco and points south and east for tomorrow. However, no such advisory has been issued for the rest of the region yet. We may go without one for parts of Central Texas tomorrow, and that is because some slightly cooler weather is headed our way. A very weak front will slide in tomorrow, bringing a northerly wind and dropping highs to the upper-90s and low-100s. There may even be a brief shower and storm in the area tomorrow.

If we do see a storm form, it would likely be south of Waco. The same is true for Sunday morning. After that, things will return to the way they've been. High temperatures next week will be in the mid-100s with a mix of sun and clouds. Any rain that we can get over the weekend will be welcome, because it looks like another dry week is ahead of us.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather