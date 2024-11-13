Slightly cooler Thursday and Friday

25 WEATHER — It looks very nice for the rest of the week! Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the 40s Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies. The weekend will be warmer and generally rain free with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. There could be a couple of showers Sunday night, but the main system should arrive Monday.

We will have a chance for scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon as our next system rolls out of the southwest US. The main dynamics look to go north of our area, so we aren't expecting widespread rains. A weak cold front will come through Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

A stronger cold front is slated to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is still a lot of model spread here, so exact details still need to be worked out. What we do know...it will be much cooler, and it will likely be dry for the middle and end of next week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.