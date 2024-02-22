Slightly Cooler Friday

25 WEATHER — Spring-like weather will continue through the middle of next week! A weak cold front will bring some slightly cooler air in tonight and Friday. It will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and highs Friday afternoon in the low 70s. Any cooling won't last long as southerly winds quickly return this weekend. This will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 70s Saturday and around 80° Sunday afternoon.

The warmest day in all of this will likely be Monday. South to southwest winds coupled with plenty of sunshine will allow highs to get into the mid 80s. West of I-35 I would not rule out some upper 80s! That would be just shy of the record high for the date, but that is plenty warm for late February! Tuesday still looks warm as well, but more clouds will likely hold us closer to 80°.

Another cold front is slated to arrive by Wednesday. This may bring a few showers and storms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, but the bigger story will be the temperatures. Highs will fall back into the 70s as the front arrive Wednesday. We should be back closer to normal Thursday and Friday as highs return to the 60s.