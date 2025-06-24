Slightly better rain chances Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — A weak tropical low will move out of the Gulf and into Texas Wednesday. This will bring a slightly better chance of widely scattered showers and storms Wednesday. The best chance will be east of I-35 and down in the Brazos Valley. We should see a few more clouds Wednesday, so highs are expected to be around 90°. Isolated storms may linger into Thursday. Highs will start to warm up Thursday afternoon into the low to mid 90s.

Friday into the weekend is looking pretty quiet, but there could be a few isolated storms around again by Sunday. Other than that, highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. It will feel like it is over 100° when the humidity gets factored in each afternoon.

Next week will be typical of late June and early July. There will be a small chance of isolated afternoon and evening storms, however, the heat will be the main story. Highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s through the 4th of July.