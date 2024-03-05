Slightly Better Rain Chances Later This Week

25 WEATHER — It has been a super Super Tuesday here across the area. Tonight should stay pretty nice, but it will be a little cooler in the morning with lows in the low 50s. Wednesday should bring a few more clouds and a slight chance of isolated storms by late in the day. Highs will be around 80°.

There are still some things that could make rain and storm chances go up or down as we head into Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Right now it appears we could be fighting a cap, or a layer of warmer air aloft, that could keep thunderstorm chances more isolated to scattered. Currently, that is the route we are going to take Thursday afternoon and evening. We may see a few thunderstorms northwest of Waco/Temple/Killeen during that time-frame. If storms can get going, a few could produce some hail and gusty winds. There should be a slightly better chance of scattered showers and storms late Thursday night into Friday morning as the main system pushes across the area. A couple of storms once again could produce some hail, but this does not look like a major severe weather event. Skies are expected to clear from west to east Friday afternoon. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s.

A cold front will sweep through Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring below normal temperatures to Central Texas. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s.