Slight Warm Up Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — We are expecting some nice weather Friday into the weekend. Highs will be close to 80° Friday and into the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. We will start to see a few more clouds over the weekend as well, but conditions look dry. The windiest day will be Saturday with south winds at 15-25mph.

Next week will start to bring storm chances back to Central Texas. There is a slight chance of storms Monday, but most of the activity should be in west Texas and Oklahoma. A couple of those could sneak a bit farther east Tuesday with a 20% rain chance. Wednesday looks quiet, but we should see better chance roll in Thursday and Friday as a cold front settles into the area. Highs will be in the 80s Monday through Thursday, but we should be back in the 70s behind the front Friday. Timing may change a bit, so we will watch this closely.