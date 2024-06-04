Slight storm chances Wednesday

25 WEATHER — Another complex of storms will develop to our north in Oklahoma tonight. These storms will ride southeast into east Texas Wednesday morning. The western edge may clip areas east of I-35 with isolated storms possible. The main question is how much outflow will move into Central Texas? If we get a decent amount, some areas may stay in the 80s through Wednesday afternoon. The most likely areas will be east of I-35. For now we will keep low to mid 90s from I-35 to the west.

Thursday through Sunday looks hot and humid. Highs should be in the mid 90s each day with lows in the mid 70s. The humidity will make it feel even hotter with heat index values in the 100-105° range each afternoon. Make sure you are staying hydrated out there as our bodies continue to adjust for the higher heat.

The models are starting to show the potential for some sort of a June cold front early next week. Timing keeps changing from run to run, but we should see some slightly cooler temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.