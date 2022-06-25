Slight relief from the heat coming soon

25 WEATHER — Temperatures tomorrow should once again top 100°, but the humidity should remain reasonable. There is a very small chance for a couple storms to pop up tomorrow afternoon. The better chance for rain will have to wait until Monday. A cold front will be dropping from the north and should land in our area sometime on Monday, providing the chance for some scattered showers and storms.

The front will bring northerly winds, which will finally put an end to the 100s, at least for now. Highs on Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid-90s. Most of the rain will be south of here on Tuesday but the Brazos Valley may still get a few storms. As for the rest of the week, high pressure won't be quite as strong as this past week, so each day will have a slim chance for isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will creep toward 100° next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist