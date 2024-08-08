Slight change coming Friday

25 WEATHER — It will remain hot as we head toward the weekend, but there will be a slight change moving into Central Texas in the form of a cold front. Tonight looks quiet with lows in the mid 70s. We should see the front get into Central Texas Friday morning, but any rain activity should be minimal. Friday afternoon will heat up into the upper 90s to near 100°. With the front in the area, widely scattered showers and storms should form during the afternoon and evening hours. If you happen to get under one of these, you may see locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Everything should dissipate by Saturday morning with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday may bring an isolated shower or storm, but rain chances look a bit lower. Highs will make it into the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week look hot and pretty dry once again. Highs are expected to make it into the upper 90s to near 100° each day. There could be another little pattern change by the next weekend. This could bring another chance of isolated showers and storms back to the region.