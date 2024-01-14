Sleet and freezing rain to begin this evening

25 WEATHER — We've seen a few sleet pellets fall so far today, and even a few reports of snow. What is likely being identified as snow is really called a snow grain, which isn't quite sleet but not quite snow either. These grains should develop into sleet as the evening goes on. We'll see a steadier rate of sleet fall overnight, mixing in with freezing rain at times. Temperatures will hover in the teens for lows. The wintry mix will continue off and on through Monday morning, tapering off in the afternoon.

Light icing is expected, with about a tenth of an inch along I-45, and slightly lower amounts west of there. It's not much, but it's enough to create problems on the roads, especially untreated roads, bridges and overpasses. Be careful if you'll be driving tonight or tomorrow. Slick spots are bound to exist.

After that, we still have to deal with the cold. Morning lows will be in the teens through Wednesday, and there is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Tuesday morning. During that time, winds chills should be below zero. Make sure you are taking the appropriate steps to care for pipes and pets. Highs will finally be in the 40s on Wednesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather