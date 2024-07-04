Sizzling Independence Day Before Weekend Rain Chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb to near 100 today, with feel-like numbers exceeding 105-107 during the afternoon.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat continues today with highs near 100. It will be quiet for fireworks.

A weak cold front brings rain chances this weekend, starting Friday.

Temperatures cool to the low to mid 90s.

Watching Beryl for next week's rain chances.

We're on the cusp of the end of our heat wave today, but it will fight to make it a toasty Independence Day! Get ready for highs to approach 100 again during the afternoon, with feel-like numbers exceeding 105. Be sure to take your heat precautions, even this evening as fireworks pop off with temperatures feeling like they're in the mid to upper 90s!

Changes arrive tomorrow in the form of a weak cold front. I think we will still reach the mid to upper 90s before it arrives popping scattered storms across the area. While these should stay below severe limits, some could turn gusty and have brief heavy rain.

Expect storm chances to continue into Saturday as the weak cold front "washes out" over our area. Enough lift will be around for more scattered storms through the weekend.

Question marks are in place for next week as models have converged on Beryl making landfall near or south of Brownsville. Models are starting to latch onto the potential that the moisture associated with Beryl gets stuck over the Lone Star state for a good chunk of next week due to the lack of flow in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. With that in place, highs may get stuck in the low 90s with daily rain chances! Stay tuned!

Have a great Fourth and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather