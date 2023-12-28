Signs point to a warmer weekend

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow morning will once again feature freezing temperatures, but the good news is that a brief warm-up will be here in time for the weekend. Highs tomorrow should reach the mid-50s, with upper-20s possible on Saturday morning. However, we'll be treated to highs in the low-60s that day. New Year's Eve should be even warmer with highs in the mid-60s. The year will end on a mild note, but 2024 will start off chilly.

Monday should only reach the upper-40s, and things will remain on the chilly side through the first week of the new year. Our next chance of rain may be here as soon as Tuesday, but could hold off into Wednesday. We will carry a chance of rain on both days for now and refine it as we get closer. There could also be some rain moving just before the first weekend of the new year.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather