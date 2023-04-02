SIGNIFICANT SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING

25 WEATHER — We have seen severe weather mainly to our east the past couple of weeks. Today could be our day to get in on the severe weather action. First off, have a plan of action in place BEFORE possible severe weather. Know where your family is this afternoon and evening and make sure they have a safe place just in case a warning is issued. Not every storm today will be severe, but a few could be intense.

TIMING 2-10PM

IMPACTS: Thunderstorms should start to develop across the area by mid-afternoon. These storms will be scattered for most of the area, so not everyone will see storms. If a storm impacts your area, it will have the potential to be severe. Very large hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible. The farther north you are, the more numerous the storms could be.

Our entire team will be ready to go to keep you safe this afternoon and evening.