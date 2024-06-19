Showers with Alberto tonight

25 WEATHER — The clouds and showers associated with the outer bands of Alberto helped to keep high temperatures down into the 80s Wednesday afternoon. This pattern will start to fade away as early as Thursday afternoon with highs reaching the low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible, especially the farther south and west you are in Central Texas. A couple of heavy downpours can't be ruled out, but most of us will not see anything major. Friday, rain chances continue to go down with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Alberto will be a memory by the weekend. Highs will soar back into the mid 90s with heat index values over 100°. We may see a few clouds, but rain chances should fade away.

Next week is looking hot. Highs should rise into the mid 90s each day with heat index values over 100°. There could be a few isolated storms by the middle to end of next week, but it appears any tropical activity will stay south of our area at this time.