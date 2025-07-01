Showers will remain isolated this week

25 WEATHER — Most places will be able to dodge the rain tomorrow as we're only expected a handful of spotty showers. The best places to pick these up would be San Saba County and Mills County. That will change a bit on Thursday. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible across most of the region. Plenty of neighborhoods won't see rain at all, but everyone stands about an equal chance to receive something.

Friday will be a return to just seeing a couple showers near Goldthwaite and San Saba. Those areas may want to prep for heading indoors should lightning interrupt holiday plans, but as a whole, Fourth festivities should be okay throughout Central Texas. High temperatures over the next few days will remain in the mid-90s. We could creep into the upper-90s over the weekend. Numbers will be very close to 100° at times during next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather