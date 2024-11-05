Showers will be replaced by sunshine for Election Day

25 WEATHER — The largest swaths of rain have exited the area after falling for much of last night. However, a few patchy showers are expected to last through part of the morning across Central Texas. The good news is that these are not going to last very long. The clouds will begin to clear out by mid-morning, and by lunch time, we should see sunshine overtaking the area. In fact, abundant sunshine is expected for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-70s.

All that sun will be back for tomorrow with Wednesday's highs reaching the upper-70s. However, cloud cover will fill back in on Thursday, leading to scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. That will give way to a chance of rain and storms on Friday. Fortunately, all that will be gone by Saturday which should give way to a pleasant weekend, featuring plenty of sun with highs in the 70s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather