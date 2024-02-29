Showers this evening/clearing Friday

25 WEATHER — Showers will continue to move across the area this evening. We will see rain chances come to an end late tonight into Friday morning. This will bring clearing conditions through the day Friday with highs around 70°. The weekend is looking nice under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs each day will be in the upper 70s to near 80°. Get out and enjoy!

Scattered shower and storm potential looks to be going up as we head into Monday. This will keep highs in the mid 70s Monday afternoon. A few stronger storms look to be possible, but the overall severe weather threat looks low at this time. We will see some clearing Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will be around 80°, but a weak cold front will likely drive us back to the low 70s Wednesday. Our next disturbance is expected to move into the region Thursday. This will set the stage for another scattered shower and storm threat. Showers will move east behind another cold front Friday with highs a bit cooler in the mid 60s.