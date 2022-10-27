Showers Start Tonight, Storms Likely Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The next 24-48 hours will bring changes to Central Texas. It will start today as winds will increase out of the south. Expect south and southeast breezes through the afternoon approaching 15mph at times. It will start sunny, but this afternoon and evening will bring increasing clouds into our area. It will be humid overnight with scattered showers developing. Better storm chances will arrive by morning with a complex of showers and storms likely working out of West Texas and into our area by daybreak. Widespread storms are looking likely. The good news is, at this time, the severe weather threat looks low. However, these storms will likely be loud with the potential for some to produce small hail. By the time it's all said and done, we could see up to 1-2 inches of rainfall. While this won't end the drought, it will go a long way in continuing to chisel away at it.

Behind the storms, expect gusty northwest winds to keep temperatures on the cool side. With lingering cloud cover behind it, I doubt we will see temperatures get out of the 60s Friday. Cloud cover will linger into Saturday morning and wrap around moisture could lead to some sprinkles by Saturday morning. Clouds will be slow to clear Saturday, keeping temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures will slowly warm as we head into next week. Tuesday could bring some isolated showers, but better storm chances arrive by the end of the week ahead of another cold front.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather