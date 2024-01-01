Showers Roll Back Into Central Texas Tuesday

25 WEATHER — We saw a nice New Year's Day, but things will be changing over the next 24 hours. Clouds will start to roll in late tonight. We should stay clear long enough for temperatures to make it down into the 30s Tuesday morning. Clouds will quickly take over Tuesday morning with temperatures only slowly climbing into the 40s by the afternoon hours. Showers should become widespread during the afternoon and evening hours and last into early Wednesday morning. Have the umbrella ready for the drive home Tuesday!

Showers will quickly decrease Wednesday morning, but it will remain mostly cloudy. Highs should be slightly warmer in the mid 50s. Upper 50s can be expected Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun across the area.

Our next chance of rain arrives Friday. This will be a fast moving system, so any showers should only last 12-18 hours. It will be cool once again with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend is looking nice with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and the low to mid 60s Sunday!