Showers possible Thursday

Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with a few showers possible in the mid-afternoon. Temperatures climb into the weekend and next week.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jul 06, 2023
CENTRAL TEXAS — You may want to make it a point to do something outside today, because it will be the coolest day of the next 10. Highs will only climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for a few showers during the mid afternoon as a seabreeze front works in. That will actually keep temperatures a little cooler in the evening. Not everyone will see the rain, but those that do could get some brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Any activity will fall apart as we head into the evening.

As mentioned, today will be the coolest of the next 10, that's because we expect high pressure to build back in over the Lone Star State which will set us up for another round of heat. Expect highs to climb back above the century mark for a good chunk of next week!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
