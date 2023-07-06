Showers possible Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — You may want to make it a point to do something outside today, because it will be the coolest day of the next 10. Highs will only climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for a few showers during the mid afternoon as a seabreeze front works in. That will actually keep temperatures a little cooler in the evening. Not everyone will see the rain, but those that do could get some brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Any activity will fall apart as we head into the evening.

As mentioned, today will be the coolest of the next 10, that's because we expect high pressure to build back in over the Lone Star State which will set us up for another round of heat. Expect highs to climb back above the century mark for a good chunk of next week!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

