Showers Possible Saturday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The clouds have rolled in, and they will stick around through Saturday. Eventually we will see some showers develop after midnight into Saturday morning. The rain won't be heavy, but showers will be possible from time to time. Shower chances will roll east of I-35 Saturday afternoon. There could even be a few storms in the Brazos Valley and the I-45 corridor. In this area, one or two severe storms are possible with gusty winds and maybe an isolated/brief tornado. The overall threat is low, but it's something we will watch closely Saturday. Highs will mainly make it into the 60s.

A cold front will clear showers out Sunday with drier air blowing in on northerly winds. Temperatures will hold in the 50s Sunday, so it will be a cool day.

The 50s will hold on Monday and Tuesday next week. We should see the 60s back Wednesday through Friday as our next system moves closer to Central Texas. This could bring more showers to the area Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist