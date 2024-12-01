Showers possible later this week

25 WEATHER — Clear skies will continue tonight, which will once again allow temperatures to fall all the way down to the mid-30s for early tomorrow morning. We'll be treated to more sunshine tomorrow and highs should reach the mid-60s. Tuesday should also start off sunny but clouds will move in from west to east as we go throughout the day. This will shave a few degrees off our temperatures. Cloudier weather sets in on Wednesday.

Speaking of Wednesday, that's when we could see some showers roll into the area. The better chances of rain will be to the south and east. Clouds will hang around on Thursday but the most rain we would see on that day would just be some isolated drizzle. Friday will bring back the chance of some scattered showers. During this time, afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Some sun should break through by Sunday, leading to some slightly warmer weather.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather