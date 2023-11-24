Showers possible early Sunday morning

25 WEATHER — Although there was a lot of sun to go around today, that won't be the case tomorrow. Expect clouds to increase as the day goes on, with high temperatures in the low-60s. There is a cold front expected to move through early Sunday morning, bringing the chance of a few showers. Any rain that does fall will be quite light, and should occur mainly before the sun comes up. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 20 mph.

Cooler air will follow for Monday with morning lows in the low-30s, and probably at or below freezing on Tuesday morning. We'll have more sun around during that time. There could be a few opportunities for rain down the road. Right now it appears that each day from Thursday through next Sunday will have at least the chance for a little rain. Temperatures will be warming up, and we could see 70° by next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather