Showers for parts of the region tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Clouds will return to the area overnight in advance of a cold front. We could see a few showers in the Brazos Valley tomorrow morning, but most of the rain will hold off until the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will mainly be to the south and east of Waco as we go through Saturday evening. As the front pushes through, the rain will be coming to an end early Sunday morning. Rain totals will be light overall, with just a few tenths of an inch for most places.

Plenty of sunshine will take over for the rest of Sunday with highs in the low-60s. We'll slowly warm up going through the first part of next week, which should bring 70s back to everyone by Wednesday. There may be a few storms in the area on Thursday but right now it looks like most of that activity will be to our east. That should be our only chance of rain through the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather