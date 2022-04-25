Showers Ending Tuesday

25 WEATHER — It finally rained for a good portion of Central Texas! Some folks picked up a few inches of rain, while other saw less than an inch. We will likely see on and off showers continue into the overnight hours tonight. Rain amounts should be lower as the air mass becomes a bit more stable. Lows will fall into the 50s. Tuesday may bring a few morning showers, but we will clear out by afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday through Friday should be on the drier side. We may see a few isolated storms back in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday and in the 80s Thursday and Friday.

There is still some murkiness to the forecast over the weekend. There will be another system close to the area, so scattered afternoon and evening storms might be possible. We will just have to get closer to see what day will bring the best chance of additional rain to Central Texas!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist