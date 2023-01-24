Showers Ending Tonight

25 WEATHER — Showers are coming to an end across Central Texas. We may see some clearing across the southern parts of Central Texas, but most of us will hold on to some cloud cover tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 30s. Wednesday looks cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. It looks cool with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday both look quiet. We will keep highs in the 50s Thursday, but hopefully we can make the low 60s Friday with a south wind at 5-15mph.

Clouds will increase again Saturday with a chance for a few showers Saturday evening. It will still be mild with highs in the mid 60s. Our next front arrives Sunday morning, so highs may start out in the mid 50s, but we should fall into the 40s during the afternoon hours.