Showers ending early tomorrow morning

Posted at 6:43 PM, Nov 25, 2023
25 WEATHER — Looks like the rain decided to show up a little bit early as we've had scattered showers across the regions for parts of this afternoon and evening. A few showers will continue to come and go tonight, with a little bit still falling just before the sun comes up tomorrow. Once the sun rises, though, we should be done with the rain. Overnight, a cold front will be moving through, leading to gusty winds at times for tomorrow.

The cold front will be responsible for highs in the low-50s tomorrow, but there should be some sunshine for the afternoon. We'll stick with partly cloudy conditions for Monday through Wednesday. A couple cold nights look to be on the way as both Monday and Tuesday morning could be at or below 32°. Temperatures will warm up a bit through the week and we may have some thunderstorms in the area on Thursday and Friday.

