Showers End Tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and drizzle will continue through the evening hours. We may even see areas of fog tonight ahead of a cold front that will arrive late tonight. Once the front marches through, lows should fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday look partly to mostly cloudy, but it should be drier. Highs are expected to be in the mid 50s.

More 50s are on the way Wednesday through Friday. There could be a couple of showers around Thursday into Friday, but the best moisture will likely be south of us.

The weekend should bring a warming trend with mid 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are expected, so plan accordingly!

