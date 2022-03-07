Showers/Chilly Tuesday

25 WEATHER — This week will be an all over the place March week. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Showers will increase across the area Tuesday, with the highest concentration east of I-35. Rain amounts look rather light, but at least it's something! It will be chilly with the clouds and showers Tuesday. Highs will only make it into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday bring south winds and warmer temperatures back to the area. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s Wednesday and around 70° Thursday. But it won't last...

Our next cold front should get here Thursday night. This will bring some very chilly air to the region on Friday. At the same time, an upper low will approach from the west. There are still some questions on how deep this system will be, but it does appear we will be cold enough for a wintry mix for areas north and west of Waco/Temple/Killeen as temperatures fall into the 30s. Right now it doesn't seem like this will be a big time winter event, since temperatures will be at or slightly above freezing at the surface. We will continue to watch this unfold as we get closer to the end of the week.

The weekend will bring a quick warm-up with highs in the 50s Saturday and back near 70° Sunday!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist