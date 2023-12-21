Showers Begin Thursday, More Rain Through the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Scattered showers are possible today, but most will be light to moderate. Better rain chances come in for the weekend, but we should clear out for Christmas Day!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Light to moderate rain showers today

Some continue into Friday, but the rain chances look lower than originally expected.

Widespread rain starts Saturday night into Christmas Eve. Some could be heavy, and we could see some storms but they won't be severe.

Drier air arrives for Christmas Day kicking out rain chances.

We're waking up this morning to some scattered light rain showers pushing through the area. More moisture than expected has worked in overnight leading to higher rain chances than what we were looking at previous days. I still think we could see a lull in the rain during the middle of the day, but more showers will develop later on this afternoon and evening. With the clouds and rain around, we will see temperatures struggle to warm, only making it into the mid 60s.

Showers will continue overnight into Friday. Originally, it was looking like Friday would feature more widespread rain, some heavy, but today's rain will zap some of the available moisture for Friday. This means Friday's rain will be more scattered than widespread. The highest chances will actually lie east of I-35.

More rain will be possible Saturday during the day, but that too will be scattered. Later in the evening, more showers and storms look to develop and build overnight into Christmas Eve. This is when we will have the potential for some heavier rain and the rain should be more widespread. While no severe weather is expected, some storms will be possible. A cold front will work in during the evening into Christmas, clearing out showers and storms!

Christmas Day into next week looks to be more on the chilly side with highs in the upper 50s and lows near freezing! Get that shopping done in the next few days so you won't have to deal with it last minute during the rain!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather