Showers & storms through tonight in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — The first half of the day has been calm but showers and storms will push through as we head through the evening and overnight hours.

A few storms may contain some hail, up to a quarter of an inch in size, but expect rain and gusty winds, 50 to 60 mph, to be the main culprit with these storms. This will not be a widespread event.

Rain may be heavy at times which could produce some flooding in streets and creeks but overall this much needed rain will be good.

Some showers and storms may linger on through tomorrow morning but will continue to push east and out of the area. Expect cloudy skies to stick around through Monday.

Another round of storms are expected to push through Tuesday. Severe weather is not likely for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. The greater chances of severe storms is shaping up to be east of the Central Texas area but things may change. Stay up to date with weather forecasts!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather