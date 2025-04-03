Showers and storms possible Thursday but better chance this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon, but temperatures will be cooler to the west and warmer to the south thanks to a cold front. Some showers or storms may pop at times.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy air stays in place today with a cold front moving in from the west.

Some storms may pop, but the chance of severe weather appears low.

Position of front will have a big impact on Friday severe chance.

Best chances of rain arrive overnight Friday into Saturday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a warm and muggy airmass, which would usually fuel storms. Big storms are moving to our north, but here locally a strong cap in the low levels of the atmosphere is keeping those away from us. That cap will likely keep us from seeing storm development today, though a couple of showers and rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out as a cold front works in. The best chances will be during the morning hours. That front will likely make it to the I-35 corridor this afternoon, keeping temperatures in the 60s and 70s over our northwestern counties. South of the front, highs will reach the mid 80s. If a storm is able to pop and bust through the cap in those conditions - it would turn severe. Right now I think the chance of that is rather low.

Friday will highly depend on where our front stalls out. Current thinking is that since it's moving further south and east today, that would put the best ingredients for severe weather to the east of I-35. West of the front expect 60s and 70s with mid 80s east of the front. If storms can pop Friday afternoon, we will see the potential for those to be strong to severe. Our best chances of rain will be overnight Friday into Saturday. Most of this will be behind the front, keeping the severe weather potential low. That being said, some hail and high winds will still be possible with those storms and they will need to be monitored. Activity should decrease into the day on Saturday, with cooler air working in. Saturday will be in the 60s, Sunday in the 50s! Morning lows could dip into the 40s! We will warm back up into the 80s by the middle of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather