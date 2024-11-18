Showers and storms possible Monday morning, nicer for the afternoon.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Storms will be most likely before midday. Drier air works in during the afternoon, leading to highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Line of storms will work across Central Texas from west to east this morning. Isolated severe weather is possible.

Gusty winds all day, with afternoon highs getting into the 70s.

Secondary cold front brings colder shot Wednesday into Thursday.

Good Morning! We're tracking a line of showers and storms working into Central Texas this morning (Click here for live radar!). While there is the potential for one or two storms to turn severe, the higher chances will be well to our northwest. Most, if not all storms in our area will stay below severe limits. If one does manage to beef up, the potential is there for pocket change hail and gusty winds above 60mph. Even without the severe storms, winds will be gusty - sustained at 20-25 mph with gusts nearing 40. Be careful on area roads. Storms will clear the area by lunch-time and we will see gusty winds out of the southwest pushing us into the upper 70s.

This front doesn't have a lot of cold air with it, but dry air alone will allow us to fall into the 40s overnight. A stronger cold front will move in Wednesday bringing highs in the 60s and potential for lows in the mid 30s Thursday morning. With the core of that system missing us to the east, don't expect prolonged cool air. Highs will get back into the low 80s by Sunday.

