Showers and storms possible Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon as a cold front nears Central Texas. Some storms could form this afternoon along the weak stationary front with gusty winds possible.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the low 90s today with a weak stationary front coming in.

Some storms will form along the front.

The severe threat is low, but storms could contain gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

We're waking up to another warm morning with lows in the mid 70s. Things will be quiet for the first part of a day, but some showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon as a weak cold front sags south into the area. Coverage will be scattered, and the severe weather threat is low. However, with the type of atmosphere we are in, some storms could bubble up quickly and fall apart quickly. That may produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Any activity should die down after Sunset.

Heading into tomorrow, expect a similar type of day. The front will be a little further south, so highs may only muster the upper 80s. Once again, a few showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

High pressure will move back north and strengthen to our west for the second part of the week. This will be bring back hotter and quieter conditions for Father's Day with highs climbing into the mid 90s.

There are some signs that high pressure will move to the west next week, which could open the door for some tropical moisture to work in bringing small rain chances. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather