Showers and storms possible into the St. Patrick's Day weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cold front moves through today, pushing the highest chances for strong storms to our south. We may still see some passing showers and even a few rumbles of thunder, with temperatures hanging in the 60s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers and storms will be possible today, with the highest chance for strong storms down into the Brazos Valley.

Rain chances linger into the weekend.

Temperatures drop below average for the Holiday weekend.

We're waking up this morning to a cold front working in. It was looking like we would see a good chance of showers and storms when we were looking at the data last night, but the cap of warm air aloft has turned out to be stronger than anticipated. Because of that, the best chance for any strong to severe storms will be to the south down into the Brazos Valley. This will be something to watch this afternoon if the cold front stalls north of Bryan-College Station. A few storms are still possible north of the front, but these will stay below severe limits, at most only producing small hail.

Things should quiet down overnight, but storm chances should arrive again for Saturday as a disturbance swings across. These storms will stay below severe limits, but heavy rain and lightning can be expected.

Rain chances may linger into St. Patrick's Day. These to won't be severe either.

We may dry out Monday, but expect showers and storms to return to the forecast towards the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

