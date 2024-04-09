Showers and storms likely Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms are likely Tuesday with the potential for some to turn severe with hail, winds, and even an isolated tornado threat.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Rounds of showers and storms are expected today.

There will be the potential for some of these storms to turn strong or severe.

The highest chance initially looks to be southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen, but another round is possible this evening.

A high flooding threat will also be in place where storms are able to stall.

An outflow boundary put out by overnight storms in North Texas will prove pivotal to how our weather turns out today. We'll see storms blossom in the morning, and where these storms can stay out ahead of the boundary, there will be the potential for some to turn strong to severe. The highest threats will be hail, but high winds and a few tornadoes can't be ruled out. North of the boundary, storms will continue to lift over the boundary and produce heavy rainfall. This is where there will be a threat of Flash Flooding. Highs will only climb into the 70s this afternoon.

If we are able to get some heating west of I-35, there could be some severe storms that fire to the west this evening and move east across the area. These too would carry all severe weather threats, with the highest being hail.

As the upper-level storm system exits tomorrow, a few lingering showers or storms will be possible but drier air works in overnight into Thursday bringing cooler temperatures and erasing our rain chances into the weekend.

It may be another active period later on next week with more rounds of showers and storms possible.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather