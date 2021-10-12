Showers and Storms Likely for the Next Few Days

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tuesday starts a stretch of some really wet days here across Central Texas as tropical moisture from Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific is being pulled over our area. That's combining with our next storm system to keep rain chances high starting today and continuing through Thursday. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of Central Texas through Thursday due to the potential for heavy rainfall.

Today's rain chance will consist of off and on showers lifting up from the south to the north. It won't rain all day, but there will be times things get rather wet with moderate rain. There is also a small chance some storms turn on the stronger side of things if we can break into some sunshine. With all the clouds around, I think we will see highs in the low 80s.

A similar setup will be in place during the day on Wednesday, but we will watch for a weak cold front to move in from the northwest before stalling out somewhere near the I-35 corridor. That will set things up for overnight into Thursday when the core of what's left of Pamela moves over. As that moves over, heavy rain will be possible at times. The heaviest rainfall will likely fall where that core gets closest to the leftover cold front boundary. That's hard to pinpoint until the front actually stalls so right now, that location remains to be seen. Overall, it's looking like 1-3 inches of rain will be possible over most of Central Texas, with isolated higher totals possible wherever that front sets. Folks in the Brazos Valley will likely see much less rainfall as there will be a sharp cut off in rain totals. Stay tuned.

All this activity should transition out over here Thursday evening allowing for a stronger cold front to arrive Friday. Behind this front, things will be dry and sunny with highs in the mid 70s for the weekend. Overnight lows could dip down into the 40s bringing an October-like feel!