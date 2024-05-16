Showers and storms ending tonight

25 WEATHER — Widespread showers and storms will move southeast of Central Texas this evening. The main threat will be flooding rains, but a couple of isolated storms could become severe with large hail and strong winds. A few on and off storms are possible after midnight, but those should stay under severe levels. It will be mostly cloudy Friday morning with lows in the low 60s. Friday will start off mostly cloudy, but we should see some sunshine during the afternoon hours. An isolated storm or two look possible with highs in the low 80s.

The weekend will bring a chance to dry out across the region. It will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday.

We should stay dry to start of the beginning of next week, but more storm chances may move in by the middle to end of next week. Highs will mainly be in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s.