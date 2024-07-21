Showers and storms become more numerous tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Into this evening, we're slowly starting to see the rain and storms give way to gentle showers. We had enough rain to produce some minor flooding issues in places like Lampasas and Cherokee, but with time all the rain will come to an end tonight. More showers will be in the area to start out Monday, again with a couple pockets of heavy rain. As we enter the afternoon, storms will continue to develop over Central Texas, likely with a few more than what we saw today.

Severe weather is not expected but occasional lightning and ponding of water may be an issue. With the rain and cloud cover around, our temperatures will once again be in the 80s. It is possible that the wettest locations could be in the 70s all day. Tuesday will bring along more showers and storms, and rain will continue in scattered fashion through most of the week ahead. This will lead to cool weather by July standards.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather