Showers and a few storms return tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow will bring an end to this lovely weather as more clouds and more humidity will make their way back in. The clouds will arrive in the morning and pass over us through the afternoon. From those clouds, we should see a few showers and storms develop as the day goes on. You'll notice a more humid feel as well. In general the stronger storms should stay to our west on Monday night. However, Tuesday should be a bit more active.

Storms on Tuesday could play out a few different ways. We may see a morning round of several storms, followed by a second round along a cold front passage that afternoon. However, some models bring in the front as soon as midday. Others downplay the arrival of the front due to widespread sloppy development of rain and storms during the morning.

In other words, while uncertainty exists, there is at least the potential for a few strong to severe storms during the day Tuesday. How the day will take shape should become clearer in the coming hours. We'll be back to a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather