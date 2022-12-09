Shower And Storm Potential Increases This Weekend

25 WEATHER — The weather will stay warm and humid tonight through Saturday. Highs Saturday will once again be in the upper 70s to near 80°. A weak cold front in north Texas will begin to slip south Saturday afternoon and evening. This will be a focus for scattered showers and storms Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The severe threat is low, but a couple of the stronger storms could contain some small hail. Any rain activity will come to an end Sunday morning, so most of Sunday should be dry. It will be a little cooler behind a cold front with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A strong storm system will be on approach early next week. Monday should be quiet under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will bring another chance of scattered showers and storms, especially during the morning hours. The stage will be set for severe weather, but it appears that most of that will be east of our area Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will be watching for any changes in timing, but right now we hopefully won't have too much to worry about.

Cooler air will slip in behind our cold front Tuesday, so temperatures will be declining as we head through the rest of next week.

Have a great weekend!