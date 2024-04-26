Shower and storm chances begin Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will be possible through the weekend, expect some to be strong to severe. Warm and muggy conditions hang around with temperatures in the 80s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Storm chances begin this morning, with scattered storms possible, some may have small hail.

An "iffy" chance is in place this afternoon - if storms form on the dry line they could be quite severe. If they struggle, the evening will be quiet.

Storm chances linger through the weekend.

Today starts our first of multiple storm chances in Central Texas this weekend. Storms attempted to move in from the west early this morning, but fell apart as they ran into our strong cap. An outflow boundary from these storms may become the focus of storm development later this morning into the midday. These storms will have limited energy, so should stay below severe limits. Any that form will have the capability to produce small hail. Temperatures may warm into the 80s by afternoon.

This afternoon, we will have to keep a close eye on the dryline out west. Depending on how warm we get out there, isolated supercells could develop. The warmer models support this, but if we are a few degrees cooler than they predict, storms won't be able to punch through the cap and it will be a quiet evening. If storms are able to blossom along the dry line, expect the potential for up to baseball size hail, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado. We will monitor the radar closely.

Tomorrow will be warm, muggy, and quite breezy. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s with south winds approaching 20-30mph. Since the dry line will remain well to our west, I expect storms to stay confined to West Texas. These will organize into a line and attempt to work into Central Texas overnight into Sunday morning. Once again, energy will be limited, so I don't expect widespread severe weather, with the main threats being gusty winds. Later in the day, more isolated storms could form.

A few storms will be possible Monday through Thursday, but models disagree on the coverage. Since temperatures will be in the 80s, we may have to watch for strong storms.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather