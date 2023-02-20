Watch Now
Short of record temperatures but still quite warm

Posted at 4:29 PM, Feb 20, 2023
25 WEATHER — Enjoying this warm weather? There is more where this came from. Partly cloudy skies will return tomorrow as temperatures once again make it into the low-80s. Breezy conditions will continue, with the strongest winds expected on Wednesday morning. A few showers will be possible during that time and perhaps a storm or two. As this happens, winds could gust up to 40 mph.

We'll see more sunshine Wednesday afternoon with temperatures rising to the low-80s once again. Westerly winds will still be in the order of 20 mph. We'll drop to the 70s on Thursday and then fall to the 60s on Friday as another front comes through. A little rain is possible on Friday, followed by a cloudy weekend with perhaps a shower here and there. Despite the clouds, highs should still be in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures could continue to be above normal going into next week.

Caleb Chevalier
