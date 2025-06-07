Severe weather possible late Sunday night

25 WEATHER — We're wrapping up another day with a heat index over 100° in many spots. Tomorrow will be very much the same, as highs climb into the mid-90s. We don't have any heat advisories present, but if you do have to be outside for a while, keep hydrated and take frequent breaks. We'll have quite a bit of sun around tomorrow, but don't let the quiet weather fool you. Parts of the region will have to contend with strong storms that night.

Around the 10 PM hour, there should be a line of thunderstorms entering our area from the northwest. I expect there to be at least a couple severe thunderstorms ongoing with this line as it enters, mainly for damaging winds. A weakening trend will continue as the storms roll through, but some winds greater than 60 mph may still be attainable in a few of the storms. This will wrap up before the sun comes up on Monday, although a few non-severe storms may pop up that afternoon.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather