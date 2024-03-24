Severe weather not likely, but strong storms possible tonight

25 WEATHER — Thunderstorms are already ongoing this evening in northern parts of Texas, and we will likely see some storms of our own later tonight. A line of storms should quickly develop just west of our area around 11 PM and head east. As far as severe potential for Central Texas goes, it looks quite low, with perhaps an isolated severe storm or two in the vicinity of Mills County bringing a hail threat, plus some gusty winds.

Having said that, this doesn't mean that there won't be some strong storms west of I-35 tonight. The storms should weaken as the night goes on. We're expecting the storms to be at I-35 around 3 AM, and then pushing out of the region as the sun comes up. A couple new storms could develop in the Brazos Valley during the mid-morning hours tomorrow, but those should leave the area before they get too strong.

Sunshine will break out for Monday afternoon as highs reach the 70s. Tuesday will be quite sunny but cooler air will arrive, dropping us back to the 60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather