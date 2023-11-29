Severe weather is possible for parts of Central Texas

25 WEATHER — We are tracking a storm system that will increase rain chances tonight and possible severe weather Thursday. Clouds will continue to thicken up tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Showers should start to develop around midnight and go into sunrise Thursday morning. As we move through the morning hours, unstable air will work north out of south Texas. How far north this air mass gets is still in question, but areas south and east of Waco/Temple/Killeen will have the best chance to see this move into their locations. If this does occur, then we will likely see a few stronger storms with some hail and strong winds possible. A few isolated tornadoes are also possible in the strongest storms, especially in the Brazos Valley, closer to Bryan/College Station. We will continue to track this system closely as any little shift in track could either bring less or more severe weather to parts of Central Texas.

All storms should start to exit the area Thursday evening as the storm system moves east. This will allow for some cooler and drier air to move in with lows in the mid 40s Friday morning. Friday afternoon looks nice with highs in the mid 60s.

If you are still wanting to get some Christmas decorations outside, this is your weekend! Highs are expected to be in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.