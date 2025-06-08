Severe thunderstorms possible tonight for parts of Central Texas

25 WEATHER — A couple storms may clip our northeastern areas as the sun goes down, but that is not the main focus of tonight. Most of our attention will be on thunderstorms heading our way from the Red River Valley, which may arrive in the areas of Meridian, Hillsboro and Corsicana around 10 to 11 PM. This should be an organized line of storms, capable of some damaging winds and perhaps some hail. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out either.

My guess is these storms will already have severe thunderstorm warnings on them as they enter our region, perhaps for winds up to 70 mph. Weakening will continue to occur, but as the storms continue to move southeast, there may be some lingering damaging wind gusts in the Highway 84 vicinity. Hopefully by 2 AM the storms will have exited the region or fallen apart. For the southern half of Central Texas, this may be a non-event.

Additional thunderstorms may spring up close to dawn, but those should not be a concern.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather