Severe storms tomorrow, some potentially significant

CENTRAL TEXAS — The 25 Weather team is expecting severe weather to occur in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley on Monday. While severe storms are likely, it is still not completely clear how many of those storms will develop. The strongest storms should be able to produce tornadoes, hail the size of tennis balls, and 70 mph winds, but just how many storms will be able to become that strong is also in question. Nevertheless, a severe weather episode for our area should unfold.

Monday will begin with moisture coming in from the southeast. That moisture will allow clouds to develop along with scattered showers. The more rain we get in the morning, the less heating we will receive, which will lower our severe threat. The current thinking is that the rain will be scattered enough to allow thunderstorms to develop by early afternoon. Meanwhile, a dryline will be advancing through west Texas. That front will initiate storms just to our west, which may grow quickly and become severe as they move into our area.

That will spell a severe thunderstorm threat through Monday afternoon and evening. The line of storms could be along I-35 by 7 PM. The eastern fringe of our viewing area could still be dealing with severe storms at 10 PM. As mentioned, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be a possibility. If there is any good news, it's that much of the area will receive a helpful amount of rain.

We'll have the very latest updates for you tomorrow morning. Now would be a good time to review your tornado safety plans, in case a tornado warning is issued for your community.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist